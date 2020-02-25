President Trump's Ex-Physician Cops to Slipping Cauliflower into Meals

TMZ/Getty Composite

President Trump isn't nearly as healthy as his former physician would like, even after the good doc admittedly tried to slip POTUS some white stuff -- that's right -- CAULIFLOWER!!!

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson is coming clean about what Trump would likely consider a wide-reaching conspiracy ... to make him healthy. Jackson told the New York Times, "We were working on his diet. We were making the ice cream less accessible, we were putting cauliflower into the mashed potatoes."

That's right ... a dirty spuds substitute slipped right under the President's nose, and into his gut. No reaction from the White House yet after Jackson's bold confession.

Jackson stepped down from his position to run for Congress in Texas, but before his departure he was on Trump's favored list. You might recall, following Trump's 2018 physical ... Jackson said the Prez had "incredible genes" and could live to 200 ... IF he had a better diet.

He also said he was going to help Trump lose 10 to 15 pounds with the help of an exercise bike. How's that worked out?

Jackson admits, "The exercise stuff never took off as much as I wanted."