Donald Trump's Oscars Rant Also Included Brad Pitt Dig

President Trump's disdain for Hollywood and the Oscars didn't end with "Parasite" ... he also lashed out at Academy Award winner, Brad Pitt.

Right after Trump got done ripping the South Korean film that won Best Picture -- which he seemingly didn't see -- because to him it doesn't live up to classics like "Gone With the Wind" ... he went after the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star.

Trump said ... "And then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of his, he got upset little wise guy statement. Little wise guy! He's a little wise guy."

The statement the Prez is likely referring to is Pitt's Best Supporting Actor speech, in which he blasted the Republican Senate for not allowing John Bolton to testify during Trump's impeachment trial.

Brad added ... "I'm thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing."

The irony here ... Trump mocked and was dismissive of Hollywood's most prestigious awards show at his campaign rally in Colorado Thursday night, but it seems he watched the whole show.