David Letterman Says Trump Pigs Out, Bloomberg Eats Like a Bird

Forget elephants and donkeys, David Letterman says our choice for President could come down to this ... do we want a wealthy man who eats like a pig, or one who eats like a bird?!?

We got Letterman Thursday in Los Angeles after lunch at Canter's Deli, and our guy asks which presidential candidate is more fun to have dinner with, Donald Trump or Michael Bloomberg???

Dave knows both men well, and he tells us why Trump and Bloomberg are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to the dinner table.

Sorry Mike, Letterman says you're coming up short as far as appetites go. You've seen Bloomberg eat ice cream, right?!?

It's pretty funny ... Letterman launches into one of his classic bits when we try to grill him about the candidate with the gift of gab ... but he's definitely down for our table talk.