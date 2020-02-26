Maurkice Pouncey Annihilates NFL Reps Over Proposed CBA, 'F*** That S**t!'

Play video content Breaking News

"That s**t all f**king bulls**t! F**k that!"

That's Pittsburgh Steelers star Maurkice Pouncey going OFF on NFL reps over new Collective Bargaining Agreement talks ... calling the league's latest proposal an AWFUL deal for players.

"Man, this s**t so f**king crazy, man!" Pouncey said in an epic rant Wednesday. "I vote no. F**k that s**t. Our NFLPA -- the dudes at the top, the leaders -- man, that s**t all f**king bulls**t. F*ck that. They ain't looking out for the best of the players!"

If you haven't seen it ... the NFL is THIIIISSS close to establishing a new CBA -- with owners and NFLPA officials in agreement over tentative terms for a new deal.

FYI ... the proposal reportedly includes a new 17-game regular season, a shorter preseason, and more playoff teams -- among several other polarizing topics.

All that remains left to ratify the agreement is a majority of the league's players have to vote yes ... and if Pouncey had it his way, there'd be no way in HELL that happens.

"If ya'll want my vote, the Pouncey twins vote no," Maurkice said ... "All the vets on each team, stand the f**k up. Stand up! Show these guys that we care about them!"

It's unclear exactly which part of the new proposal Pouncey hates ... but several big-name players, including J.J. Watt, have also spoken out against the new deal.

"They trying to sign a bulls**t-ass deal just so these motherf**kers and the sitting president can go around and smile and say, 'I got something done,'" Pouncey said. "You ain't get s**t done!"