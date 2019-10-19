Lofa Tatupu Says He'd Make NFL Comeback If League Legalized CBD

10/19/2019 12:15 AM PT
Lofa Tatupu says his body feels so good right now after using CBD ... he could make an NFL comeback TODAY -- and tells TMZ Sports he'd legit consider coming out of retirement if the league legalized it!!!

"If it's accepted in the next CBA," the former linebacker All-Pro says, "You might see a comeback -- I'll be 38 by then, but I don't care!"

Lofa was a superstar for the Seahawks from 2005 to 2010 ... earning 3 Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro honor -- but injuries and concussions ultimately cut his NFL career short.

But, when we spoke with Tatupu earlier this week ... he says he's been taking CBD to cure his issues -- and he's never felt physically better in his life.

"I feel -- and I'm not lying -- better than my three Pro Bowl years," Tatupu says.

In fact, Lofa -- who's launched his own CBD company called ZoneIn CBD -- says he's feeling so good ... he thinks he could withstand the rigors of the NFL once again -- at nearly 40 years old!!!

Seahawks are doing pretty well without him ... but if the NFL makes the call on CBD official -- a little Lofa depth at inside linebacker definitely never hurt anybody!!!

