'Happy Days' Star Cathy Silvers Breaks Leg Hiking, Rescued by Chopper

Exclusive TMZ.com

Cathy Silvers -- best known for playing Jenny Piccalo on "Happy Days" -- had a painful day biking and hiking SoCal mountains ... ending up with broken bones and a helicopter rescue.

The actress tells TMZ ... she and her new BF were mountain biking through the canyons in Santa Clarita, north of L.A., when they decided to do a little rock climbing as well. Pretty adventurous date!

Getty

Unfortunately, as they were making their descent on Sunday, Cathy says she heard a loud crack in her leg and was unable to walk. We're told her BF had to carry her downhill for about an hour -- while she was in shock -- before he could finally call 911.

Once search and rescue was notified, we're told it took another couple hours to locate Cathy because they were at altitude, and eventually a helicopter had to be dispatched to find her and transport her to a hospital. She says her pain was almost unbearable during the hours long ordeal.

TMZ.com

At the hospital, doctors put her leg in a cast -- turns out she broke 2 bones. Cathy thanks the L.A. County Sheriff Search and Rescue team and Fire Department for saving her ... along with her heroic BF.