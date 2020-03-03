UFC's Henry Cejudo Wants Two Fights In Same Night ... 'Let Me Make History!'

Wants Two Fights In Same Night

UFC superstar Henry Cejudo says he wants to pull a Royce Gracie -- and fight TWICE in the same night -- and he's dead serious.

Triple C -- the reigning UFC bantamweight and flyweight champ -- is set to take on Jose Aldo at UFC 250 in May ... but he wants Dana White to add another fight to his workload.

"I would like to get [Deiveson Figueiredo] and Jose Aldo on the same night. Co-main event and main event! Allow me to make history!"

FYI, Figueiredo just defeated Joseph Benavidez at UFC Norfolk -- but since Figueiredo didn't make weight for the fight, he was not awarded the vacant flyweight belt.

And, since the belt didn't change hands ... Cejudo is bragging that he's "the only fighter in human history to defend my belt on the couch!"

Cejudo thinks the whole situation was "unfortunate" since the missed weight kind of throws a wrench in the division ... but Henry says there's one way to fix the problem -- set up a fight!

FYI, way back in the day ... UFC would allow fighters to scrap multiple times on the same night. Royce Gracie famously fought THREE TIMES at UFC 1 back in 1993.