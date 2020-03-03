LaVar Ball Guarantees LiAngelo Will Be NBA Scoring Champ 'Within 3 Years'

Play video content Breaking News Fox Sports 1

"When he get in the NBA, within three years, I guarantee he's the scoring champ. GUARANTEE."

LaVar Ball is back to his old ways ... making a crazy prediction that his son will lead the league in scoring within 3 years ... and he ain't talking about Lonzo or LaMelo -- it's LiAngelo!!!

Papa Ball returned to FS1's "Undisputed" on Tuesday and let the takes fly ... like saying the Pelicans will beat LeBron James' Lakers in a potential playoff matchup.

However, that comment was pretty tame compared to the most scalding-hot take of all ... when LaVar guaranteed his middle son, Gelo, would take over the league if/when he jumps from the G-League to the NBA.

The topic got brought up when Skip Bayless asked if LaVar thought Zion Williamson could ever lead the league in scoring ... and that's when Ball brought up Gelo, who is currently on the OKC Blue practice squad.

"Zion could lead this league in scoring regularly until my other son get there," LaVar said. "When Gelo get here, you can forget it ... it's over."

FYI -- it may not be so far fetched, considering Gelo DID score 72 points in a game while playing pro hoops in Lithuania (although, that's def. not the NBA).

Shannon Sharpe even asked LaVar to clarify if he meant Melo, who's essentially a walking bucket ... but Dad made it clear it's all about GELO.

"Call me on it, baby. I'll be back up here when he does," Ball says ... adding, the plan is to get Melo and Gelo on the same team this summer.