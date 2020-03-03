Mama June's Kids Anna and Jessica Undergo Plastic Surgery

Exclusive

Mama June's kids are following suit in going from not to hot ... because we've learned they recently went under the knife for a slew of plastic surgeries.

Sources close to the family tell TMZ ... two of June's kids, Anna Cardwell and Jessica Shannon, ventured to Los Angeles Friday for extensive cosmetic procedures ... and it cost a small fortune.

Anna's plastic surgeries included a breast lift and implants -- going from a B cup to a D cup -- courtesy of Dr. Michael K. Obeng. She also got 16 veneers from Dr. Aamir Wahab. All told, Anna's tab ran $47,450.

We're told Anna wants to feel good after having two kids and going through a divorce ... and she felt going under the knife in Bev Hills was the way to go.

As for Jessica, our sources say she's down to 230 lbs after getting a weight loss balloon in her stomach from Dr. Samuel Kashani. She also got liposuction on her back, flanks and bra area, plus a tummy tuck, all from Dr. Obeng. Jessica's got new teeth too -- 8 veneers from the same doc who operated on Anna.

We're told Jessica wants to be a plus-sized model and meet a man, and she feels the $80,895 surgical makeover will boost her confidence.

Mega

Anna and Jessica are now recovering from the procedures at a home in Encino, and when the bandages come off, they'll look a lot different than this pic from last month.

As you know ... Mama underwent an incredible surgical transformation herself and turned it into her own reality show, "Mama June From Not To Hot."

TMZ.com