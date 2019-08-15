Mama June's House is a Mess in Bizarre Video From Garage Sale

Play video content Exclusive BACKGRID

Mama June is apparently strapped for cash ... because she and her boyfriend are selling off everything inside their home, and video from the garage sale shows the place in shambles.

June, who family members believe is struggling with drug addiction, is putting a wide array of items up for sale on Facebook Marketplace ... including the only bed left in the house. Well, a couple people saw her post and decided to swing by and see what Mama and Geno Doak had to offer.

This video starts with June and Geno rambling on and on about what sounds like a huge massage chair. It also shows parts of their home looking like an absolute pigsty ... while other parts are totally cleared out -- as if they've already unloaded most of their stuff.

We're told some potential buyers claim to have seen what looked like needles or syringes among the items strewn around one of the bedrooms.

Backgrid

We're guessing the garage sale's been going pretty well ... based on the stack of cash June was holding.

Maybe Mama will use some of the funds to fix her broken veneers ... then again, doesn't seem like her appearance is a top priority right now -- neither is Honey Boo Boo.

TMZ broke the story ... Honey Boo Boo moved out of the home to live with her sister, Pumpkin, and she's not moving back with Mama until Geno is out of the picture.