Mama June Not Making Money Off New Reality Show 'From Not To Hot'

Mama June's family crisis is not her new cash cow ... we've learned she won't be lining her pockets with money from a new reality show bearing her name.

Family sources tell TMZ ... the troubled reality star won't see a dime from WE tv's upcoming show, "Mama June From Not To Hot: Family Crisis," because she's not an active participant. The family's actually happy about it -- they're afraid of what Mama might do with the dough.

The show airs in March and our sources say it's going to focus on Honey Boo Boo, Pumpkin and the rest of the family, as they deal with the fallout from Mama's alleged drug addiction.

Mama's a central figure in the story, but we're told she's not sitting down for interviews in front of WE tv cameras ... so there's no paycheck.

While Mama's Instagram page pimped the show promo, we're told it was actually posted by Mama's manager. Again, June's not actively involved.

Instead, Mama's appearances will mostly include clips from her court dates with bad-boy boyfriend Geno, and the family's attempts to get her some help.