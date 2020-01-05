Mama June & Geno Kicked Out of Georgia Hotel Over Unpaid Bill

Exclusive TMZ.com

Mama June and her boyfriend, Geno, are keeping their nomadic lifestyle alive and well -- 'cause they just got kicked out of one hotel ... and are on their way to another.

Sources tell TMZ ... MJ has been renting a couple different rooms for herself, Geno and some friends at the Residence Inn Marriott in McDonough, GA since around Thanksgiving time -- and recently, her tab started running up to the $2,000 mark ... which went unattended.

We're told on Saturday, the staff notified Mama June -- who's apparently been in and out, as we've seen her pop up elsewhere in the area -- it was time to pay up, but that she refused. Or rather, we're told she couldn't pay it off in full ... coming up shy a few hundred bucks.

Our sources say Mama June and co. were told they had to scram ... and, apparently, announced they were heading to another joint down the street. We're also told the rooms were a mess, but have since been cleaned. Unclear if there was as much damage as there was at the FairBridge Inn & Suites, where we're told they recently crashed at ... allegedly leaving a room in ruins after a fight.

Of course, this is just the latest chapter in Mama June's spiraling story since she first linked up with this guy, whom her family really, REALLY wants out of her life.