Mama June Hits Casino with BF, Looking for Black Friday Magic

Mama June avoided Black Friday shoppers like the plague by hitting up a casino with her boyfriend ... and there were still no signs of a family reunion after Thanksgiving.

The troubled reality star -- who has apparently hit a rough patch ever since linking up with her man, Geno -- was spotted Friday night at Harrah's Cherokee Hotel and Casino in Cherokee, NC ... drink in hand and looking disheveled.

It's interesting ... the last time we saw Mama June, she was in Georgia pulling out cash at a convenience store ATM shortly before Turkey Day. Now we know where at least some of that dough went ... we're told she was hitting Harrah's slot machines pretty hard.

Mama's family is still not back in the picture for the holiday season -- but, if nothing else, she ain't broke.

As you know ... Mama and Geno have been living outta hotels since unloading her Hampton, GA home for $100,000 cash earlier this year. At one point, June was allegedly shacking up at an Alabama casino.

This is the fourth time we've seen Mama in a casino since her March arrest for crack cocaine ... and the first time her gambling itch struck in Carolina.