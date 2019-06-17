Mama June's BF Geno Doak Wasted as He Crashes Car Into Garage, Disturbing Video

Mama June Wasted BF Slams SUV Into Garage ... Disturbing Video

Mama June's boyfriend was in no shape to drive -- or even walk -- when he slammed his SUV into her home's garage ... and video of the aftermath is incredibly alarming.

Witnesses in Mama's neighborhood tell us ... Geno Doak was speeding down the street before he pulled into the driveway and crashed into the garage. We're told he began honking the horn for June to come out ... and that's where the video begins.

The 'From Not to Hot' star comes out of the house to the passenger door wearing a purple negligee.

June hops in the SUV, and it appears she's leaning over to try to help her boyfriend -- possibly unfasten his seat belt -- so he can get out and go in the house ... but the mission fails.

Geno manages to make it out of the vehicle -- shirtless with his pants and socks falling off -- but he appears to be thoroughly inebriated and can only stumble his way a few steps up the sidewalk toward the front door before retreating back to the SUV.

At one point, Mama's seen trying to pull Doak's pants up, but he slaps her hand away and starts punching the windows of the vehicle. He's an absolute mess ... and clearly a danger behind the wheel.

As we've reported ... Mama's family has been concerned about her relationship with Doak and what very much seems to be a severe crack cocaine addiction, and attempted to stage an intervention.

She and Geno were both arrested back in March for felony possession of a controlled substance, and he was also booked for domestic violence.

That didn't stop the couple from hanging out -- despite a court order not to -- at the casino ... which is where June was shacking up for a while with her BF.

June's family's been worried he's a danger to her, but after this video ... it's evident he's more dangerous than that.