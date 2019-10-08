Mama June Sold Home in Desperation for $100k, Worth More Than Twice That

Mama June Desperately Sold Home for $100k ... Already Worth Twice That!!!

10/8/2019 12:50 AM PT
Exclusive
TMZ.com

Mama June should be kicking herself in the ass for the not-so-brilliant deal she struck to sell her house -- a cash deal worth just a fraction of the home's market value.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... June handed over her keys to some investors in August for just 6 figures. That's a shocking loss, considering she bought it in 2014 for $156k, and it had been appraised in 2018 at $150,300.

You don't have to be a math whiz to know June took a bath, but what's really shocking is SHE set that dirt-cheap discount price!!!

Launch Gallery
the cleaned-up crib Launch Gallery
StudioCortez.net

Our sources say Mama June was approached by a group of real estate investors who'd heard through the grapevine she wanted to sell. We're told June informed them the place could be theirs for the nice round price of $100k.

Of course, they quickly agreed, paid a $2,500 down payment and let escrow take care of the rest. BTW, this was a CASH transaction.

Splashnews.com/StudioCortez.net

Of course, the place underwent some serious renovations -- we're told the new owners poured $30k into the place, and now it looks really nice.

Here's what's really gotta sting, if you're June ... the house is now being listed for a whopping $225k.

Last we heard, June and her BF, Geno, are in the market for an RV to hit the open road.

Launch Gallery
Mama June's House Launch Gallery

It's just the latest in a number of troubling signs that Mama June is in a downward spiral from which, her family worries she won't recover.

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video