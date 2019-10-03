Mama June's Home is Remarkably Rehabbed and on the Market

Mama June's home where all sorts of bad and crazy things happened is on the market, and you won't believe how it's been rehabbed.

As we reported, the Hampton, GA home is where June's BF, Geno, got in his car wasted, drove in the gated community and ended up crashing into their driveway. He was so intoxicated he had to be carried into the house.

Play video content TMZ.com

It's also where June and Geno had a massive garage sale. The pics showed the house in shambles.

Play video content 8/15/2019 BACKGRID

Well, check out the digs now. It was almost like 'Extreme Home Makeover,' where contractors came in for 3 days and made the house look brand spanking new.

The house is on the market for $225,000 ... not bad, a 3,225-square-foot home with 5 bedrooms. It's listed by Felicia Harrell and the Keller Williams Atlanta Partners.

Splashnews.com/StudioCortez.net