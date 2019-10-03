Mama June's Home is Remarkably Rehabbed and on the Market
Mama June Home Remarkably Rehabbed ... On The Market
10/3/2019 12:30 AM PT
Mama June's home where all sorts of bad and crazy things happened is on the market, and you won't believe how it's been rehabbed.
As we reported, the Hampton, GA home is where June's BF, Geno, got in his car wasted, drove in the gated community and ended up crashing into their driveway. He was so intoxicated he had to be carried into the house.
It's also where June and Geno had a massive garage sale. The pics showed the house in shambles.
Well, check out the digs now. It was almost like 'Extreme Home Makeover,' where contractors came in for 3 days and made the house look brand spanking new.
The house is on the market for $225,000 ... not bad, a 3,225-square-foot home with 5 bedrooms. It's listed by Felicia Harrell and the Keller Williams Atlanta Partners.
As for June, we're told she's eyeing an RV where she and Geno can travel the country and see the sights.
As we reported, June's family is desperately trying to get her help and away from Geno, to no avail. June wants nothing to do with most of her relatives. As for Honey Boo Boo ... she's not coming home until Geno is history.
5 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.