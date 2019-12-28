Mama June and Geno Allegedly Trashed Hotel During Fight

Exclusive TMZ.com

Mama June and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, left a filthy, bloody mess behind at a Georgia hotel ... and the incontrovertible evidence consists of photos allegedly snapped after they left.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... June and Geno have been bouncing around hotels south of Atlanta, and were shacked up at a FairBridge Inn & Suites a couple months back when they had a fiery argument and trashed their room.

We know cops were called to the hotel for a disturbance, but law enforcement tells us no report was filed and there were no arrests.

Based on the pics, their hotel room was completely wrecked after they split -- broken TV and lamp, garbage strewn about ... and a shattered mirror with what looks like a bloody handprint on it. Some $20 bills ripped to pieces for some reason also appear to have been left behind.

Our sources say, all in all, Mama and her man did $1,000 in damages. We've reached out to the hotel to see how the matter was settled, but we're told the place is under new management ... so nobody knows.

We also reached out to June ... no word back yet.

