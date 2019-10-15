Mama June Pleads Not Guilty in Crack Cocaine Case, Geno Too

Exclusive TMZ.com

Mama June's crack cocaine possession case in Alabama is finally moving along ... she and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, both pled not guilty.

The couple wasn't present at the Macon County Courthouse Tuesday morning for their arraignment, but their lawyer entered a not guilty plea for them ... according to the D.A.'s office. They're both facing charges of felony drug possession.

Once again, the We TV production crew was on-site hoping to catch June and film her ... but came up empty.

We broke the story ... June and Geno made a loud entrance to face the judge last month, with Geno yelling out a homophobic slur as soon as he got out of their SUV and telling our photog to "f**k off."

Their plea hearing was postponed, but Geno declared "Not guilty!" anyway as they left. June was quiet and covered up under a hood while entering and exiting the courthouse, even refusing to talk to her sister ... who's been trying to get her help, to no avail.

Amid her legal woes, June also unloaded her Georgia home in a cash deal that amounted to a shocking loss -- the home's current market value is more than double what she got for it.

Last we heard, the couple was planning to hit the open road and live out of an RV instead.

Of course, all of this has gone down after June and Geno were busted back in March for crack cocaine possession.