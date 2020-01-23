Mama June Tells Her Kids She Misses and Loves Them

Breaking News

Mama June just gave her family -- and her fans -- the first glimmer of hope for her future in a long time ... by sharing a message for her kids, while vowing she's gonna get better.

June posted a smiling selfie Thursday with the caption, "Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr n some days i just want to disappear."

She adds that she and her kids are still not seeing each other, and it's been very difficult on all of them, but she hopes that changes soon.

June says ... "i want them to know i miss n love them very much."

As we've reported ... the troubled reality TV star's been looking worse for wear lately while on the road with her boyfriend, Geno Doak. Her family's been desperate for her to leave him and get help, but so far ... they haven't had any luck convincing her.

To make matters worse, the couple has seemingly been hard up for money -- June recently pawned a diamond ring and sold her house for way under value. She and Geno also got booted from a hotel over an unpaid bill.

Interestingly, June's post makes no mention of Geno.