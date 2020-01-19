Mama June Sells Diamond Ring for $1,500
Mama June Pawns Diamond Ring ... Pockets $1,500
1/19/2020 1:00 AM PT
Mama June is once again unloading valuable property for cash ... this time it's a diamond ring, and we're told she took the very first, seemingly low-ball, offer.
The troubled reality TV star visited a pawn shop called Cash America in Stockbridge, GA on Thursday morning, and brought in a nice diamond ring resembling a wedding or engagement ring ... according to witnesses.
We're told she didn't say much and didn't give a reason why she wanted to sell the ring. Employees didn't ask many questions, though, and offered her $1,500 after a quick examination.
Good enough for June, apparently. We're told she accepted, took her cash and bolted in a pickup truck.
As for the ring ... it's possible it's the one her boyfriend, Geno Doak, gave her in March 2019 on her most recent TV series, "Mama June: From Not to Hot."
Or, it could be the ring her ex-husband, Sugar Bear, gave her when he popped the question in July 2013 on her OG series, "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo." Die-hard fans probably remember Sugar claimed he bought it for less than $400 with cash from selling a turkey fryer.
If that's the case, Mama got a deal ... but we doubt it. She went to a pawn shop, after all.
As we've reported ... June seems to be hard up for money lately. She and Geno were recently booted from a Georgia hotel for an unpaid $2k bill, and she sold her house last fall for $100k -- much less than what it's worth.
29 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.