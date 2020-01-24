Mama June's Family Thinks Instagram Shout Out is a Ruse for Money

Exclusive TMZ.com

Mama June's chipper, loving and optimistic message to her kids might seem like a promising sign she's turning things around, but the problem is ... they don't believe her.

Sources close to June's family tell TMZ ... they think her Thursday post -- in which she suggested she's trying to get better and says she loves and misses her children -- is a ploy to deceive the public. Exhibit A? They say the photo she used is 2 years old.

We're told the family suspects this is June's way of getting some positive attention, so she can ultimately start making money through Instagram ads. They think she's desperate for cash.

As for why the family is so skeptical ... our sources say June's only contacted them once recently to check on a family member who had a heart attack. They say she went radio silent again when her kids pressed her on where she was and how she was doing.

Translation: They've been trying to reach her and they're available. So, to them her claim about missing them smells like BS.

We're told the family's stance is the same as it's been for a long time -- they love her and want her to get help, but her BF, Geno has gotta go.