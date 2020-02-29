Mama June and Boyfriend Geno Hangin' at Hotel Eating Fries

Exclusive TMZ.com

Mama June and Geno are still going strong, to the clear dismay of her family.

The couple was hanging out at the food court in the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Florida Casino and Hotel Friday night. FYI, it's the same hotel where Anna Nicole Smith died back in 2007.

They ordered a mountain of french fries and went to town on the greasy potato strips.

Eyewitnesses say Mama June was standoffish, but Geno seemed happy somebody recognized him. They weren't staying at the hotel — they were staying somewhere in nearby Boca Raton.

As we've reported ... the troubled reality TV star's been looking the worse for wear lately while on the road with her boyfriend, Geno Doak. Her family's been desperate for her to leave him and get help, but so far ... they haven't had any luck convincing her.