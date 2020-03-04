NFL's Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested For DWI And Drugs

Breaking News Getty

Ex-NFL star Muhammad Wilkerson is in trouble again ... this time, he was arrested for DWI and drug possession.

A New Jersey State Police spokesperson tells TMZ Sports ... the former first-round pick was pulled over on March 2 at 2:45 AM in Paterson, N.J.

The spokesperson says Wilkerson was stopped for a routine traffic violation ... but authorities later arrested the 30-year-old and charged him with DWI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cops say the passenger in Wilkerson's car was also arrested and hit with charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two were both released ... but are due in court soon to face the charges.

Of course, this ain't Wilkerson's first run-in with the law ... he was arrested back in June 2019 in New York for DWI as well.

Wilkerson -- who wasn't on an NFL roster last year -- was a star for the Jets after they took him with the 30th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft ... recording 44.5 sacks in 7 seasons.