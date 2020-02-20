NFL's Darren McFadden Gets Jail Time ... In Drunken Whataburger Case

Exclusive IMAGN

Ex-Dallas Cowboys star Darren McFadden will be spending time behind bars ... TMZ Sports has learned the former running back just pled guilty in his drunken Whataburger case.

We broke the story ... back in January 2019, cops say McFadden was asleep at the wheel of his 2019 GMC Yukon in the drive-thru of a Whataburger in Texas.

Officials say after officers confronted him, McFadden resisted ... and in the scuffle, Darren's driver's side and passenger windows were smashed in.

Authorities eventually hit McFadden with charges of resisting arrest and DWI with a BAC of greater than or equal to .15 ... but we've learned the 32-year-old reached a plea deal last week to close out the case.

According to court records, McFadden pled guilty to drunk driving ... and in exchange, his resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

As for his punishment in the deal with prosecutors ... court docs show he's been ordered to spend 4 days in jail, although he did receive credit for 1 day of time served.

McFadden was also forced to pay fines and fees as part of the agreement ... and his driver's license will be suspended for 90 days.

We reached out to McFadden's attorney, who confirmed the case's disposition ... but declined to comment otherwise.

McFadden was a superstar at Arkansas before he was selected by the Oakland Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.