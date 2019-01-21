Ex-NFL Star Darren McFadden Arrested for Drunk Driving ... At Whataburger

Ex-NFL Star Darren McFadden Arrested for Drunk Driving at Whataburger

Ex-Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden was arrested in Texas early Monday morning after officials say he was driving drunk at a Whataburger ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Sources tell us the 31-year-old was asleep behind the wheel of a 2019 GMC Yukon in the drive-thru at a Whataburger in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

During the incident, cops say McFadden was resisting officers. Multiple sources tell us McFadden's driver's side and passenger windows were smashed during the incident.

Cops responded to the scene and arrested McFadden. He was taken to a nearby station where he was booked for DWI and resisting arrest. He was released on bond a short time later.

McFadden was a star during his college days at Arkansas and was selected by the Oakland Raiders with the #4 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

After spending 7 seasons with the Raiders, McFadden later signed with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played until 2017. He retired after that season.

Despite never making a Pro Bowl, McFadden got PAID during his 10 seasons in the league -- reportedly earning roughly $50 MILLION during his career.

Story developing ...