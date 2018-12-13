LeSean McCoy Accuser Claims He Scrubbed Home with Bleach ... to Hide Evidence

LeSean McCoy Accuser Claims NFL Star Scrubbed Home with Bleach to Hide Evidence

LeSean McCoy has scrubbed down the home he owns in Georgia with BLEACH in an effort to conceal evidence in the home invasion case ... this according to one of the victims.

Elizabeth Donald -- who was attacked during the July 10 home invasion -- has filed new court docs claiming the NFL star is going to great lengths to cover up any potential involvement he may have had in the robbery.

As we previously reported, both Donald and LeSean's ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, have publicly accused McCoy of sending a gun-wielding goon to the home to retrieve jewelry and other items.

Donald and Cordon both claim they were pistol whipped by the gunman and sustained injuries.

And, while no arrests have been made in the case, both women have filed lawsuits against the Buffalo Bills running back ... claiming he orchestrated the whole thing.

Now, in new legal docs filed on Dec. 11 in Fulton County ... Donald claims McCoy is acting like a man with something to hide.

"McCoy has now caused the residence to be scrubbed down with bleach and other cleaning agents in an egregious attempt to spoil any remaining evidence in the residence," she states in court docs.

For his part, McCoy had adamantly denied any involvement in the incident and not been charged with a crime.