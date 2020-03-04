PGA's Scott Piercy Issues Bad Apology After Homophobic Post About Pete Buttigieg

Breaking News TMZ/Getty Composite

PGA golfer Scott Piercy says he'll "do better" after posting a homophobic meme about Pete Buttigieg on his IG page ... insisting he wasn't trying to offend anyone.

41-year-old Piercy doesn't seem to get why posting a photo of the openly gay politician with the caption, "Peter Pulls Out Early From Behind" could be deemed offensive.

Oh, and the post also referenced QAnon -- the far-right conspiracy theory. Supporters of it have been condemned by the FBI.

The PGA Tour was super upset with Piercy -- a rep said, "We were made aware of Scott’s post and are disappointed in the lack of judgment used."

The 11-year PGA Tour vet -- who's made more than $20 mil in his pro career -- spoke out on Tuesday saying, "Whenever i post my intent is NEVER to offend. I want to apologize if any of my recent story posts have been offensive. I will do better!"