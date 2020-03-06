Strip Club Takes Anti-Coronavirus Measures, Makes PSA for Customers

Exclusive TM Composite

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club is not closing up shop as fears mount over the spread of coronavirus -- instead, it's educating customers on cleaning up their act ... pre-lap dance!!!

Play video content

The Las Vegas strip club actually has a PSA to remind its patrons about the best coronavirus defense ... simply washing your hands. Hustler's hammering home the point with an assist from some of its dancers.

It's catchy -- the video, that is -- but the Surgeon General would NOT approve of the face mask use!!! Not due to the boobs, but because they don't actually protect you.

Seriously though, a Vegas strip joint might seem like a potential coronavirus hot zone. It's got tourists from around the globe, cash is notoriously filthy and there's the up-close contact of a lap dance -- but the Hustler Club's taking extra precautions.

We're told Larry Flynt's hired a professional custodian company -- super-janitors if you will -- to sanitize the club daily. They've also hired additional porters for more on-the-spot cleaning throughout the night. Phew.