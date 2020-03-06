Rangers' Mika Zibanejad Gets Surprise Locker Room Party After 5-Goal Game

Play video content Breaking News New York Rangers

How did the New York Rangers celebrate Mika Zibanejad's INSANE 5-goal game Thursday??

LOCKER ROOM SURPRISE PARTY, BABY!!!

Zibanejad could not miss in NY's game against the Washington Capitals ... netting 5 goals, including the OT winner -- and afterward, his teammates celebrated in pretty cool fashion.

They all hid in the locker room at Madison Square Garden ... and once Zibanejad walked in -- they surprised the hell out of him with a moshpit!!

Watch the clip ... the guys go pretty wild -- even dumping a whole water bottle on the star center's head!!

Zibanejad has been red hot for the Rangers this season ... scoring 38 goals and tallying 33 assists in 54 games -- but his night against the Caps was ALL-TIME great.

Five-or-more goals in one game has only been done 62 times in the sport's history ... and only 46 players have EVER done it.

By the way, if you're wondering, Wayne Gretzky scored 5 or more goals FOUR TIMES in his career!!!