Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Decked Out in Royal Red Before Stepping Down

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seeing red just weeks before they get outta Dodge London and live happily ever after ... everyone else is seeing that color too, BTW.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were looking like a couple of burning flames Saturday in the U.K., where they're attending the annual Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall -- a military-sponsored event meant to honor the brave Brits who fought in WWII.

That's why Har here is decked out in his red marine coat and Meg followed suit with a stunning matching dress of her own. It's one of their last events as senior Royals ... after this, they're ditching the titles, military ones included. The couple steps down on March 31.

In any case, it's good to see Harry and Meghan being good sports about it. It's also great just to see them in general ... following up a spectacular outing on Thursday with one that's even more showstopping. We'll give 'em this ... they know how to dress for an occasion.