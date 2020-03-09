Floyd Mayweather 'Very Interested' In Buying Newcastle United

Play video content Exclusive Details BACKGRID

Floyd Mayweather is interested in buying a major share of a Premier League soccer team -- and just discussed it publicly at a media event in the UK.

For years, the boxing star has flirted with the idea of purchasing an ownership stake in Newcastle United F.C. -- currently owned by British billionaire Mike Ashley.

But, when Floyd sat down for a fan Q&A in Newcastle on Sunday, the moderator asked Floyd straight-up about a possible deal.

"You're very, very interested in buying Newcastle United," the moderator asked Floyd.

"In the U.S. we call it soccer, but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team," Floyd said ... "a hell of a team."

He then smiled and told the crowd, "If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team, let me know!"

Cheers erupted. Floyd smiled.

We called up Floyd's people after the event to find out if he's being serious. We were told Floyd IS, in fact, interested in buying a stake in the team ... but so far, no official negotiations have taken place.

Newcastle United is currently in 13th place in the Premier League -- they've only won 1 out of their last 5 games. Maybe Floyd can help turn 'em around?

Floyd has reportedly made around $1 BILLION in his boxing career -- and apparently, he's already bought more cars, jets and jewelry than you could imagine.

So, ownership next?