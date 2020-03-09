Stripper Who Fell Off 15-Foot Pole Sucks Down Wings After Jaw Wires Removed

Play video content Exclusive

Genea Sky, the exotic dancer who crashed down off a 15-foot stripper pole, is at a juicy new stage of her recovery -- she's eating wings again!!! But, the game's changed a bit for her.

You'll recall Genea was forced to have her jaw wired shut after that super-scary plunge at a Texas strip club. She tells us the wires were just removed from her jaw last week -- but she's nowhere near having full function of her mouth yet.

Genea says she can eat solid food, but she is NOT allowed to chew for at least another 4 weeks. That's quite the conundrum because she's been jonesin' for chicken wings.

Watch the video, though ... she's figured out a system to break down her favorite appetizer. It's a slow, but pretty hot process to observe -- from a foodie perspective, of course.

As we reported ... Genea -- who quit stripping after the incident -- suffered a fractured jaw, cracked some of her teeth and sprained her ankle. She'll visit the dentist next week to see what other work she might need.