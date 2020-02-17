Stripper Who Fell Off 15-Foot Pole Seeking New Career As Food Critic

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Genea Sky -- the exotic dancer who came crashing down from a 15-foot stripper pole and kept twerking -- has her eyes on a new life after stripping ... she wants to critique food!!!

As you know, Genea says her stripping days are over after her super-scary plunge at a Texas strip club ... and now she's champing at the bit to become a food critic ... but she's gotta heal up from her injuries first, because her jaw is still wired shut!

Genea tells us she's ready and willing to sample anything edible ... but she says she's a chicken wing connoisseur and she's also got a thing for tacos and sushi.

The hardest part of being on the mend, Genea says, is being unable to eat her favorite foods ... and she's got another 3 weeks of getting her meals through a straw.

Genea says she's got the appetite of a football player and she's making her pitch to turn her food critic dream into a reality.