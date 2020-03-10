'Bachelor' Audience Grilled About Coronavirus, Has to Sign Disclosure

Exclusive ABC

"The Bachelor" desperately wants to continue taping its 'After the Final Rose' show in front of a live studio audience, but hardcore fans first gotta come clean about the coronavirus.

TMZ's learned all guests attending the show Monday night were handed a COVID-19 disclosure form which gets straight to the point saying, "we are asking all guests to confirm they have not traveled within the past three weeks to or through a location that has been deemed 'Level 3' by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control."

In case audience members aren't plugged in ... the form, obtained by TMZ, lists the hot zones -- including Italy, Iran and China.

Producers also want guests to acknowledge they have not exhibited any coronavirus symptoms or even been in close contact, within 6 feet, with someone else exhibiting symptoms.

Part 2 of 'The Final Rose' is airing Tuesday night as well, and the audience attending will be asked to sign the same form.

For those who can't confirm any of what's in the form, producers say they "are happy to work with you to re-book audience tickets for a later date." The virus is now an issue for TV audiences all over Hollywood.