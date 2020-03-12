UFC's Joanna Jedrzejczyk Wants Rematch with Weili Zhang After Post-Fight Surgery
UFC's Joanna Jedrzejczyk Wants Rematch with Weili Zhang ... After Post-Fight Surgery
3/12/2020 12:05 AM PT
UFC superstar Joanna Jedrzejczyk says she's feeling "good" and recovering well after that 5-round WAR with Weili Zhang -- and tells TMZ Sports she's down for the rematch!
"I feel good, calm, quiet [and] surrounded by good people," Joanna says ... "People who love me so much, my family."
Of course, Joanna was hospitalized after her March 7th fight with Weili -- and even though she lost in a controversial split decision, JJ is in great spirits about her health and fighting future.
Joanna says that massive hematoma on her forehead is gone down in size -- and is also gravitating down her face.
FIFTH AND FINAL. 👏— UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020 @ufc
Zhang Weili and @JoannaMMA putting on an instant classic! #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/O7w0ZyebUO
Her face is still bruised, but Joanna says her team of top-flight doctors say she has no serious long-term injuries.
Joanna says she has surgery scheduled for next week to take care of some minor problems -- but nothing substantial.
"I had an ultrasound on my organs, X-ray. Everything is fine. I'm healthy."
Joanna also credits Dana White and the UFC for getting her set up with the best doctors available.
As for a rematch with Weili, Joanna says she always wants to fight the best -- and if Weili is still at the top of the rankings when she's healed up, she's all the way down to run it back!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.