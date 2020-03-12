UFC's Joanna Jedrzejczyk Wants Rematch with Weili Zhang After Post-Fight Surgery

3/12/2020 12:05 AM PT
Exclusive
TOOK IT LIKE A CHAMP
UFC superstar Joanna Jedrzejczyk says she's feeling "good" and recovering well after that 5-round WAR with Weili Zhang -- and tells TMZ Sports she's down for the rematch!

"I feel good, calm, quiet [and] surrounded by good people," Joanna says ... "People who love me so much, my family."

Of course, Joanna was hospitalized after her March 7th fight with Weili -- and even though she lost in a controversial split decision, JJ is in great spirits about her health and fighting future.

Joanna says that massive hematoma on her forehead is gone down in size -- and is also gravitating down her face.

Her face is still bruised, but Joanna says her team of top-flight doctors say she has no serious long-term injuries.

Joanna says she has surgery scheduled for next week to take care of some minor problems -- but nothing substantial.

"I had an ultrasound on my organs, X-ray. Everything is fine. I'm healthy."

Joanna also credits Dana White and the UFC for getting her set up with the best doctors available.

As for a rematch with Weili, Joanna says she always wants to fight the best -- and if Weili is still at the top of the rankings when she's healed up, she's all the way down to run it back!

