Gyms Not Closing for Coronavirus, Step Up Cleaning

Gym rats have a safe haven amid the growing coronavirus pandemic -- a lot of their go-to facilities don't seem anywhere near to shutting their doors. They will, however, do a few more wipe-downs to put people at ease.

TMZ spoke with a number of big-name gyms in Los Angeles -- including 24 Hour Fitness, Equinox and TriFit ... and they all tell us they haven't gotten instructions to keep their members out over COVID-19. What they will do, in short, is step up their cleaning game.

An employee at TriFit in Santa Monica tells TMZ ... their gym has replaced a few small bottles of hand sanitizer with 4 big ones, placing one in each locker room and two in the main gym area. They've also provided more hand wipes and paper towels with the hope members use them to wipe machines down. TriFit's also encouraging folks to wash their hands, etc.

The one thing Tri is closing down ... their saunas and steam rooms, out of precaution.

Equinox is doing something similar, except it sounds like the burden of cleaning falls on the staff. We're told Equinox employees have been told to ramp up their cleaning efforts with hospital-grade cleaning solutions -- which are to be used for mid-morning and mid-afternoon wipe-downs ... in addition to their usual cleaning schedule.

Gold's Gym, where none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger beefs up, tells us they're wiping down areas more frequently and giving their members tips on how to stay clean and healthy -- including staying home if they're sick. That's pretty much it.

As for 24 Hour ... they too are following that same principle of extra cleaning -- telling TMZ their staffers are wiping down just about every touchable surface they can get to with disinfectant solutions. They also say they're encouraging members to use cleaning stations around their facilities before using a machine and, obviously, afterward as well.

24HF does not though ... their 24GO app does offer over 2,000 workouts people can do from home -- so they're suggesting members use that if they can't make it in.