Dave & Buster's in California Seeing Less Traffic, Not Closing Just Yet

Dave & Buster's is a place where kids and adults alike love to play -- which, by and large in Cali, has NOT closed its doors up to this point ... but that could change soon.

TMZ spoke to at least 9 different D&B locations up and down California, and they all pretty much told us the same thing ... they haven't closed up shop, but they are seeing way less traffic come through these past couple weeks -- part of which isn't even their own doing.

We're told a lot of these Dave & Buster's have been instructed by their local governments to reduce the number of people they let in the building down to just 100, including employees. That said, it sounds like it's just slow all around in the arcade/bar/restaurant these days.

Still, we're told those who are working shifts have changed their routines a bit. Some locations tell us certain staffers have been designated to just wiping and sterilizing the joint, from individual game stations and tables ... right down to the menus and ketchup packets.

Gavin Newsom update:



California Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for:

✅ home isolation of all those 65 years or older and those with chronic conditions.



✅ Bars, Clubs, wineries, breweries will be closed.



✅ Restaurants: Reducing occupancy by 50% pic.twitter.com/hFvD2FfeY7 — LGBT Feed Los Angeles (@lgbtfeedla) March 15, 2020 @lgbtfeedla

Of course, it appears D&B might be one of several different venues across the state that will be directed to close up shop -- whether it's locally here in Los Angeles or anywhere else. Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday instructed bars and clubs to shut down.

And, when it comes to restaurants, he says they should start scaling back their capacity by at least 50%. Ditto for L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti -- so it looks D&B could be on a hiatus, along with many other bar/restaurant locales.

The funny thing is ... it feels like a lot of residents aren't heeding the directive of health officials, because L.A. was pretty poppin' this weekend. Same for Nashville, too, apparently ... viral video of a massive gathering at a bar there proves some folks aren't taking coronavirus all that seriously.