Cops Across The Country Aren't Scared Of Coronavirus, Used To Danger

The long arm of the law isn't backing down from the highly-contagious coronavirus ... and while cops are taking some precautions, they're just used to facing danger at every turn.

Cops across the country are telling us the same thing ... they're not afraid to arrest and interact with suspects, break up fights or subdue people in the face of a deadly pandemic.

Our law enforcement sources in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami and Green Bay tell us their officers face much bigger dangers every day on the force -- bullets, cars, staph infections etc. -- and most cops are under the age of 55, so they feel less at risk.

Sources tell TMZ ... at the LAPD, COVID-19 is just another occupational hazard, and officers are being instructed to wear gloves and not touch their face. We're told cops are still gonna get hands-on with suspects if they have to -- they're not just gonna let s*** hit the fan -- and the virus won't stop anyone from doing their job.

As we first reported ... one woman's already been arrested for allegedly threatening to cough on a cop and spread the virus.

Our sources tell us L.A. Sheriff's Department deputies are using caution when responding to calls, and if they're not sure how to handle a situation they're being told to call a supervisor. We're told LASD is picking and choosing battles, but if deputies need to get hands-on, they will ... and they're carrying special coronavirus kits.

Law enforcement sources tell us the NYPD has its officers wearing masks and gloves and exercising caution ... but laws still gotta be enforced, and that's what the NYPD is doing.

Our sources also tell us cops in Chicago are also being cautious, but they still have to answer calls and nothing's changed on that front.

Ditto for police in Miami, though sources say cops might not respond to calls where a police report can be taken over the phone. Still, we're told cops will still get in the mix when it's necessary.

Law enforcement sources tell us police in Green Bay are educating themselves on the virus, and they want officers to have access to safety tools like wipes and gloves. In the meantime, cops are taking more reports over the phone and will respond to calls when needed.