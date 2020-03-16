NFL's Cre'Von LeBlanc Surprises Mom With New Jag, 'Happy Cake Day!'

NFL's Cre'Von LeBlanc Surprises Mom With New Jag ... 'Happy Cake Day'

3/16/2020 7:43 AM PT
Breaking News

Here's a challenge for you ...

Try watching this awesome video of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc surprising his mom with a brand new car for his birthday -- and DON'T think about coronavirus!

It's impossible!! But, we'll try ...

LeBlanc's story is amazing -- he was an undrafted free agent who was cut by 3 teams before catching on with the Eagles. He's growing into a stud cornerback and will probably sign a big contract one day, but he ain't exactly drippin' in cash yet.

BIRTHDAY WHIP

Still, he decided to treat his mom to a brand new Jaguar for her birthday -- and made sure his friends and fam were standing by to catch the action!

But, all we can think about is ... SOCIAL DISTANCING!! Don't hug! Air high-fives maybe!?!

Make sure to wipe down the inside of the car before Mama gets inside!!!

Of course, LeBlanc's mom was THRILLED over the gift -- saying, "Thank you, Lord!"

25-year-old LeBlanc is obviously close with his mom. His father passed away when he was only a sophomore in high school.

"You deserve the world and much more," LeBlanc wrote on social media ... "I know we have been thru a lot and I'm here to relieve some of dat pain. enjoy ya new ride."

Congrats to Cre'Von and his mom -- and remember to wash your hands before getting in and out of that sick new whip!!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later