NFL's Cre'Von LeBlanc Surprises Mom With New Jag ... 'Happy Cake Day'

Try watching this awesome video of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc surprising his mom with a brand new car for his birthday -- and DON'T think about coronavirus!

It's impossible!! But, we'll try ...

LeBlanc's story is amazing -- he was an undrafted free agent who was cut by 3 teams before catching on with the Eagles. He's growing into a stud cornerback and will probably sign a big contract one day, but he ain't exactly drippin' in cash yet.

Still, he decided to treat his mom to a brand new Jaguar for her birthday -- and made sure his friends and fam were standing by to catch the action!

But, all we can think about is ... SOCIAL DISTANCING!! Don't hug! Air high-fives maybe!?!

Make sure to wipe down the inside of the car before Mama gets inside!!!

Of course, LeBlanc's mom was THRILLED over the gift -- saying, "Thank you, Lord!"

25-year-old LeBlanc is obviously close with his mom. His father passed away when he was only a sophomore in high school.

"You deserve the world and much more," LeBlanc wrote on social media ... "I know we have been thru a lot and I'm here to relieve some of dat pain. enjoy ya new ride."