NFL's Chris Harris Jr. Says Tyrann Mathieu Wants Him On K.C. Chiefs Badly

Chiefs Kingdom is getting yet another huge assist from the Honey Badger ... 'cause top free agent corner Chris Harris Jr. says Tyrann Mathieu's recruiting him HARD to Kansas City!!

"[He says] just come up there, man," Harris Jr. tells TMZ Sports. "Play with him, be able to do what I've done in the past -- play everywhere on the field, and also play with a great quarterback!"

Harris Jr. appears to be on his way out of Denver after spending the last 9 seasons in Mile High ... and he says he's hearing from a TON of teams interested in bringing him in when free agency kicks off later this month.

Specifically, CHJ tells us, Houston Texans players have been all over him ... and says Mathieu has also been in his ear about playing DB alongside him in K.C.

As for how the pitches are working ... Harris Jr. says he has ZERO inklings right now of where he'll end up next, telling us, "I really don't, bro. I really have no idea."

Harris Jr. says his plan for free agency will be to get his list of teams down to 10 or 5 by the end of this weekend ... and then make a decision on the first day of the new league year on March 18.

"I'm really just looking for the best situation," Harris Jr. says. "Of course, you want a team that's going to pay you and appreciate you, one, and then also how they're going to use me."