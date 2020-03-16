'Hamilton' Star Leslie Odom Jr. Says Starving Artists Need Assistance

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Leslie Odom Jr. remembers a time before his "Hamilton" paychecks when he needed government assistance to survive ... and he wants starving artists taken care of during the pandemic.

We got Leslie at LAX and asked if he's worried about the little guys now that live entertainment's going the way of the dinosaur with coronavirus spreading across the country.

Leslie says he knows the struggle all too well, telling us unemployment benefits kept him afloat his first decade as a performer ... and he's asking D.C. to step up to the plate and ease people's minds with a little extra dough.

Leslie's feeling the crunch too ... coronavirus fears forced him to cancel 3 upcoming tour dates with Victoria Canal ... but it sounds like his bank account is big enough to weather the storm.