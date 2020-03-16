'Hamilton' Star Leslie Odom Jr. Says Starving Artists Need Assistance

'Hamilton' Star Leslie Odom Jr. Starving Artists Need Assistance ... Coronavirus Relief Fund?!?
3/16/2020 12:30 AM PT
Leslie Odom Jr. remembers a time before his "Hamilton" paychecks when he needed government assistance to survive ... and he wants starving artists taken care of during the pandemic.
We got Leslie at LAX and asked if he's worried about the little guys now that live entertainment's going the way of the dinosaur with coronavirus spreading across the country.
Leslie says he knows the struggle all too well, telling us unemployment benefits kept him afloat his first decade as a performer ... and he's asking D.C. to step up to the plate and ease people's minds with a little extra dough.
Leslie's feeling the crunch too ... coronavirus fears forced him to cancel 3 upcoming tour dates with Victoria Canal ... but it sounds like his bank account is big enough to weather the storm.
But, Leslie knows lots of folks ain't in the same boat ... and he's sure the government can come up with the money to create an emergency relief fund for our most at-risk workers.
