'America's Got Talent' Scraps Live Audience In Wake of Coronavirus

"America's Got Talent" is feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic ... the reality series is putting the kibosh on live audiences.

Sources confirm to TMZ ... 'AGT' will tape episodes without fans in the seats for the foreseeable future, due to fears over the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The decision comes on the heels of Heidi Klum falling ill on set and Howie Mandel showing up to work in a full hazmat suit.

As we first reported, Heidi felt physically ill before shooting 'AGT' in Pasadena on Tuesday, and she left the taping. When Heidi left, sources said the judges told the audience she had a case of suspected food poisoning, and Sofia Vergara cracked a joke about it.

Eric Stonestreet filled in for Heidi as a judge during Wednesday's taping.

Folks on social media are posting emails from 'AGT' about taping cancellations. The notices say, "Out of an abundance of caution, America's Got Talent is suspending all tapings with a studio audience until further notice."