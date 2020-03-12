'Price is Right' Goes Dark for 2 Weeks During Coronavirus Scare

Exclusive Getty Composite

"The Price is Right," one of the most enduring game shows in the history of TV is going dark for 2 weeks with the hope the coronavirus will subside by then ... TMZ has learned.

The show is going the way of so many other entertainment shows ... some are shooting without audiences and some are going down altogether ... at least for the time being.

Production sources tell us they are shutting the shown down for the obvious reasons -- protecting the crew, Drew and the audience from contracting the disease.

As we reported, so many shows are changing the way they do business ... "Jeopardy!," 'Wheel,' "The View," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," 'Ellen' and 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' are all shooting without audiences.

Various sources at a number of entertainment companies are all telling us the same story ... they are struggling to find a balance between producing content and keeping staff safe.