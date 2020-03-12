Starbucks Considering Limited Access, Mobile and Drive-Thru Only

Breaking News TMZ/Getty Composite

Starbucks -- a place millions of Americans rely on for free wireless as much as coffee -- is now considering shutting down in-store operations due to the coronavirus.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson penned a letter to customers outlining how it plans to combat the spread of the coronavirus -- and says they "may adapt the store experience by limiting seating to improve social distancing, enable mobile order-only scenarios for pickup via the Starbucks App or delivery via Uber Eats, or in some cases only the Drive Thru will be open."

The coffee giant says that as a last resort it could shut down the store all together "if we feel it is in the best interest of our customers and partners."

These are precautionary steps in addition to increased cleaning and sanitizing procedures for its thousands of stores. For the record, Starbucks says it's currently maintaining regular operations across the U.S. and Canada, and will modify operations on a community-by-community and store-by-store basis.

Starbucks choosing to take extreme measures is not surprising ... considering the NBA, MLS, NHL, MLB and a slew of other corporations have shut down regular operations during the health crisis.