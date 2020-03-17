Giada De Laurentiis Says Pandemic Will Change Eating Habits Permanently

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Giada De Laurentiis is taking a page out of Tupac's book of lyrics -- saying while we're all under quarantine ... it's time to change the way we eat and change the way we live.

The celebrity chef joined us Tuesday on "TMZ Live" and shared some food for thought, quite literally, about coronavirus isolation forcing us to simplify. With the run on grocery store supplies, Giada says we've gotta learn to make do with fewer options.

She says the future looks bright for canned goods and frozen foods, which will become more in vogue the longer quarantines last. Giada says gone are the days of whipping up 20-ingredient dishes. You might have the time, but good luck finding supplies.

We know what you're thinking, canned veggies taste like, well, canned ... but Giada's got tips to make 'em taste way better.