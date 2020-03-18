Juice WRLD's Estate Worth At Least $3.3 Million
Juice WRLD Estate Worth At Least $3.3 Mill ... Miami Condo, Massive Jewelry Collection
3/18/2020 9:31 AM PT
Juice WRLD may have barely been old enough to buy beer but he was loaded ... worth MILLIONS before his tragic death.
According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... the late rapper's estate was worth $3,278,867.49. This included a condo in Miami worth around $1,490,000 and several bank accounts ... including one with $1,001,515.68.
He was also a huuuuge watch and jewelry collector cause, according to docs, his watches and jewelry alone are worth $459,318.75. Remember, it's possible Juice WRLD is actually worth a lot more cause there could be assets in trusts outside of the probate estate.
And speaking of the probate estate ... it was Juice WRLD's mom, Carmela Wallace, who filed the docs asking to be appointed the representative for the estate. Juice WRLD had no kids and was not married ... and his father died 6 months prior to Juice suffering a fatal seizure at Chicago's Midway airport.
