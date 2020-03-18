DeAndre Hopkins Says Texans Compared Him to Aaron Hernandez, Upset at Baby Mamas

Breaking News TMZ/Getty

DeAndre Hopkins claims Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien scolded him for having multiple baby mamas ... and even compared him to Aaron Hernandez.

... this is all according to Michael Irvin, who says he spoke with the superstar WR after he was traded out of Houston -- and man, the allegations are SHOCKING.

.@michaelirvin88 shared shocking details surrounding the relationship problems between Bill O'Brien and DeAndre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/mr33pvpfxC — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 18, 2020 @GetUpESPN

Irvin said on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday that O'Brien had called Hopkins into a meeting recently over the wideout being "too influential" in the Texans' locker-room.

Irvin claims the whole confrontation started out with O'Brien saying, "Hey, uh, the last time I had to have a meeting like this it was with Aaron Hernandez."

FYI, O'Brien was the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots in 2011, when Hernandez was a star tight end for the team. Hernandez was later accused of killing multiple people before taking his own life in prison. So, yeah, it's not a name to be thrown around lightly.

The Playmaker says Hopkins was blown away by the comment -- saying, "I've never been in any trouble" -- but Irvin says things got even worse later in the meeting.

Irvin claims O'Brien was upset that Hopkins brought the mothers of his children around the team, saying, "He told De'Andre he doesn't like that he has his baby mamas around sometimes."

"And, from that, I think the relationship just went bad," Irvin added.

Hopkins and a 4th-rounder were ultimately traded Monday for running back David Johnson, a 2nd-round pick and a future 4th-rounder ... a shocking move considering the Vikings received a 1st-round pick AND MORE for Stefon Diggs later in the day.