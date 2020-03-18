Paris Jackson on Importance of Communicating By Any Means in Quarantine

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Paris Jackson says it's understandable people might slip into depression while isolated away during the coronavirus quarantine -- but there's a simple solution ... or possibly several.

We spoke to MJ's only daughter Tuesday on the streets of L.A. -- where it felt about as busy as ever with the cars (and loud ambulances) zooming by -- and picked her brain about ways people can deal with the solitary confinement several folks are being subject to right now.

She actually had a super thoughtful answer for us -- check it out. Paris says humans, by nature, are social creatures ... and that the current conditions certainly work against that innate feeling of wanting to belong and interact with us in person. The easy fix, according to her, is to continue chatting ... virtually if necessary. Just don't emotionally disconnect.