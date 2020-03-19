Shaquille O'Neal Crashes 1st Grade Class' Video Chat, 'Is That Shaq?!'

Play video content Exclusive Details Courtesy of Matt Still

Quarantine class got a whole lot better for some 1st graders in Georgia this week ... 'cause Shaquille O'Neal popped in their video lesson to say hi -- and everyone freaked out!!

TMZ Sports has learned the Big Diesel is a family friend of a student at East Lake Elementary in McDonough, GA ... and with the kids in isolation over coronavirus fears, Shaq decided to brighten their day.

The students were doing a lesson over FaceTime ... when O'Neal shockingly popped up on the screen.

The NBA legend said hello to the teacher -- who said, stunned, "Is that Shaq?!" -- and kids and parents on the call all began losing their minds.

You can see in the clip ... dads, moms and students all grabbed their phones to snap video -- all with priceless looks on their faces!!

We're told Shaq stayed on for a few minutes ... saying hi to everyone in the chat -- with one parent telling us, "It was really cool."

It's an awesome gesture from Shaq -- because some kids are struggling with the effects of school closures and quarantines all over the country.