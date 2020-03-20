Second Dog Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Hong Kong

Breaking News

Another poor pooch has tested positive for coronavirus ... this time it's a 2-year-old German shepherd owned by a 30-year-old human also infected with COVID-19.

The second dog likely contracted the virus from its owner in the Pok Fu Lam-area of Hong Kong, and not the other way around ... according to experts.

In fact, both the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health and the CDC have stated there's no evidence house pets like cats and dogs can spread the virus ... and people should not abandon their animals out of fear.

The German shepherd has been quarantined along with another mixed-breed dog from the same home. According to the the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department ... the other pooch has not tested positive and neither dog has shown any symptoms of coronavirus, so that's good news.

The AFCD will continue monitoring the dogs.

The second positive test comes just days after the first known dog to test positive -- a 17-year-old pomeranian -- died in Hong Kong after returning from quarantine. The dog has tested weak positive and was old, so animal welfare experts have said it may have died from stress or natural causes ... and not from COVID-19.